Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases

49 imported cases also confirmed

  1403
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/09 14:42
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 9) announced 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 11 are local and 49 are imported.

According to the CECC, the 11 domestic cases mark the highest number since Aug. 29, when 13 were confirmed.

The center said the cases could be linked to the cluster infection at the Taoyuan International Airport.

Taiwan has so far recorded 17,362 cases of COVID-19, including 2,679 imported ones, while 850 people have succumbed to the disease.
