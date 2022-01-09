Alexa
Adelekun leads Dartmouth over Brown 58-46

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 13:04
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dartmouth to a 58-46 win over Brown on Saturday night, snapping the Big Green's eight-game losing streak.

Ryan Cornish had 14 points for Dartmouth (4-9, 1-1 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 10 points. Aaryn Rai had seven rebounds.

Tamenang Choh had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (9-9, 1-2). David Mitchell added six rebounds.

Kino Lilly Jr., the Bears' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:33 GMT+08:00

