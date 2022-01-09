Alexa
Pfriem lifts Bellarmine over E. Kentucky 66-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 13:20
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Alec Pfriem had a career-high 23 points as Bellarmine narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 66-61 on Saturday night. CJ Fleming added 22 points for the Knights.

Pfriem shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Curt Hopf had 15 points for Bellarmine (7-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Dylan Penn, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led the Knights, failed to make a shot (0 of 7). He also had nine turnovers but only six assists.

Jannson Williams had 15 points for the Colonels (8-8, 0-2). Curt Lewis added 12 points. Russhard Cruickshank had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:32 GMT+08:00

