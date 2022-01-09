Alexa
Okoro carries Saint Louis over Iona 68-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 13:22
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francis Okoro recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 68-67 win over Iona on Saturday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points for Saint Louis (10-4). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Yuri Collins had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Gaels (11-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Quinn Slazinski added 15 points. Ryan Myers had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:32 GMT+08:00

