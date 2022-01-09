Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Burkhardt lifts SE Louisiana over Nicholls State 77-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 12:27
Burkhardt lifts SE Louisiana over Nicholls State 77-72

KATY, Texas (AP) — Ryan Burkhardt tied his career high with 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Nicholls State 77-72 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Burkhardt shot 6 for 8 from deep. Keon Clergeot added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (7-9). Gus Okafor had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Latrell Jones scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7). Devante Carter added 18 points and eight assists. Ryghe Lyons had 13 points and four blocks.

Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"