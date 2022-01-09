Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pepper carries UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 12:48
Pepper carries UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 23 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 78-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller added 22 points for the Aggies.

Christian Anigwe had 13 points for UC Davis (7-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 10 points.

Toni Rocak had 16 points for the Tritons (8-7, 2-2). Jake Killingsworth added 15 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"