Pepper carries UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 23 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 78-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller added 22 points for the Aggies.

Christian Anigwe had 13 points for UC Davis (7-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 10 points.

Toni Rocak had 16 points for the Tritons (8-7, 2-2). Jake Killingsworth added 15 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

