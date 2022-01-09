Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Scope and overview : Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market. The Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market both globally and regionally.

According to a new report, the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.8 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by rising incidences of SMA, technological advancements, government impetus, growing consumer awareness and surge in R&D activities.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects the part of the central nervous system which controls voluntary muscle movements. It is one of the most common debilitating genetic disorders and a leading genetic cause of death among infants. It affects approximately one in 10,000 live births globally.

FDA Approval of Zolgensma, first gene therapy approved to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), has become a milestone in the treatment of patients with SMA. It has emerged as a potential game-changer for SMA treatment. Furthermore, there are various other emerging ongoing clinical trials currently in the process of evaluating its efficacy of either SMN-dependent or SMN-independent approaches.

Report Scope

This report “Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market [(By Drugs – Spinraza, Zolgensma, Risdiplam & Reldesemtiv; By Region – North America (The US), Europe & Asia Pacific)] Market Outlook 2027” provides detailed analysis of the global SMA market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various therapeutic segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base Year: 2016

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2027

Market Sizing: Revenue in US$ Millions and Numbers in Millions & CAGR for the period 2016 to 2027

Vendor Scope: Biogen Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., AveXis Inc., F. Hoffman – La Roche & Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Segments Covered

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, The publisher has segmented global Spinal Muscular Atrophy market report on the basis of therapeutics and region:

Therapeutics

Spinraza

Zolgensma

Risdiplam

Reldesemtiv

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Country Outlook

The US

Vendors Outlook

Biogen Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc.

AveXis Inc.

F. Hoffman -La Roche

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Target Audience

SMA Drug Manufacturers

Chemical Suppliers

End Users

Research Professionals

Healthcare Consultancies

Regulatory Bodies

Key Questions Answered in the Report

The historical market size of the SMA market from 2016 to 2019 in US$ Millions and market volume in Millions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Millions.

Revenue forecasts of major drugs in the period 2020 to 2027 in US$ Millions.

Regional and country analysis of SMA market is provided for the period 2016 to 2027 in US$ Millions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of drugs approved and in the pipeline.

