Dental Adhesive Market Scope and overview, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the dental adhesive market. The dental adhesive market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the dental adhesive market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the dental adhesive market both globally and regionally.
The global dental adhesive market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2019. The global dental adhesive market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 4.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Dental adhesives are non-toxic and water-soluble materials that help fix gums and dentures and hold them in the right place. The dental adhesives protect against the slippage of dentures during activities like laughing, eating, speaking, and coughing.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The Covid-19 pandemic created an abrupt slowdown in the growth of the global dental adhesives market. Most of the dental care facilities were closed during the pandemic. During dental treatments, dentists require direct contact with the patients, which may influence the transmission of the virus. As a result of growing cases, dental care witnessed a significant decline in the number of visitors. As a result, the demand for dental adhesives reduced during the pandemic.
Factors Influencing
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene are the primary factors driving the growth o the global dental adhesive market.
The growing population, mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India, is forecast to fuel the demand for dental and oral disease treatment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there has been a decline in the cases related to dental cavities, especially young people. It is because of the increasing awareness regarding early care.
The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures would fuel the demand for dental adhesives.
High prices associated with dental care treatment may decline the market growth for dental adhesives.
The growing geriatric population may surge the demand for dental treatments in the coming years. Apart from that, increasing accidents leading to the demand for dental reconstruction surgeries are forecast to propel the growth of the global dental adhesive market.
The increasing number of dentists and growing dental care facilities are forecast to present emerging opportunities for the market players.
Geographic Analysis
Europe is forecast to lead with a robust growth rate in the global dental adhesive market. The growing geriatric populace, rising cases of dental diseases, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare are all factors contributing to the growth of the global dental adhesive market.
Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth because of the increasing road accidents leading to dental reconstruction surgeries.
Competitors in the Market
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
3M Company,
Glaxosmithkline PLC,
Ultradent Products, Inc.,
Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G),
Danaher Corporation,
Voco GmbH,
GC Corporation,
Sun Medical Co., Ltd.
Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Type
Cream based
Powder based
Insight by Application
Denture
Fit and Fissure
Restorative
Others
Insight by Etching Technique
Total-Etch
Self-Etch
Selective Etch
Insight by Technology
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Radiation-Cured
Others
Insight by End-User
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Academics and Research Institutes Laboratories
Others
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
