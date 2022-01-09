Alexa
Bieniemy, Boum lead UTEP past Southern Miss 87-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 12:05
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy scored 19 points as UTEP romped past Southern Miss 87-54 on Saturday night.

Souley Boum added 17 points and six rebounds UTEP (8-7, 1-2 Conference USA). Jorell Saterfield chipped in 16 points. Bieniemy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added seven assists. Jamari Sibley had 11 points.

UTEP posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Isaih Moore had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-1). Tyler Stevenson added 11 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 14:05 GMT+08:00

"