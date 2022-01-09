Alexa
Mississippi Valley St. beats Prairie View 84-82 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 11:51
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 26 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its season-opening 12-game losing streak, edging past Prairie View 84-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State (1-12, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which lost its final two games of last season, ended the nation's longest active skid at 14 games.

The Panthers (0-11, 0-3) have lost 12 straight, taking up the former mantle of the Delta Devils. Prairie View, the three-time defending SWAC regular season champion, had won 15 consecutive games before it lost 80-61 to Texas Southern in the title game of the conference tournament to end last season.

Carpenter shot 10 for 11 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

Devin Gordon had 13 points and six rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Elijah Davis added 11 points.

Markedric Bell scored a season-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Panthers. Jeremiah Kendall scored a season-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Will Douglas had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bell threw down a dunk to give PVAMU an 82-77 lead with 2 minutes to play but the Panthers were outscored 7-0, the final five by Carpenter, from there. They went 0 for 2 from the field, 0 for 3 from the free-throw line — including a front end of a 1-and-1 — with a turnover down the stretch.

D'Rell Roberts hit a shot from just past midcourt as time expired in regulation to force OT.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 13:02 GMT+08:00

