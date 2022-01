Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Bernarda Pera, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 10-5.