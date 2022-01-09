Alexa
Flagg, Ray spark Sam Houston past Abilene Christian 65-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 11:02
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg scored 25 points and Jaden Ray made a layup at the buzzer to send Sam Houston to a 65-63 victory over Abilene Christian in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Flagg shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds. Ray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bearkats (8-9, 3-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak on the road. Donte Powers added 11 points.

Airion Simmons scored a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-2). Coryon Mason added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 12:36 GMT+08:00

