Duclair’s OT goal lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored at 2:53 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist as Florida extended its points streak to six games (5-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Teuvo Teravainen, Brady Skjei and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who never led in the game. They lost for just the second time in their last 11 games. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Alex Lyon had 32 saves in his second NHL game of the season.

In the extra period, Duclair’s fifth goal in six games since the holiday break came after a Carolina turnover near the blue line. It was Florida’s first shot in overtime.

Verhaegne made it 3-1 just 35 seconds into the second period with his second goal in slightly more than three minutes of game time.

Skjei, a defenseman with mostly limited offensive production in his career, notched his fourth goal in a three-game span later in the second. Jarvis scored just 1:45 into the third to tie it 3-3.

Lyon was summoned with Antti Raanta out of the lineup with an apparent ailment. Frederik Andersen got the win Friday night against Calgary, but that was his first full game in about three weeks as he had been on COVID-19 protocols in late December.

This would have been the second meeting in less than two weeks between two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. But a Dec. 27 matchup in Raleigh was postponed when the NHL delayed its return to action with an extended holiday break as teams dealt with COVID-19 issues.

No make-up date has been announced for that game.

