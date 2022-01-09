Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perry lifts Stetson over North Florida 68-66 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 11:00
Perry lifts Stetson over North Florida 68-66 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 22 points and Chase Johnston hit a 3-pointer time expired as Stetson narrowly beat North Florida 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Chase Johnston had 12 points for Stetson (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Perry and the Hatters called timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Johnston caught the inbounds pass from the baseline on the left wing, pump-faked a defender and drilled a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

North Florida's Carter Hendricksen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime with 3:54 to play. Johnston answered with a jumper 17 seconds later but neither team scored again — combining to go 0 for 9 from the field with two turnovers — until Johnston's winner.

Jose Placer had 21 points for the Ospreys (4-11, 0-2). Carter Hendricksen added 11 points and three blocks. Jadyn Parker had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Perry made two free throws to make it 63-all with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force overtime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 12:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"