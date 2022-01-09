Sabonis scores career-high 42 to Pacers past Jazz, 125-113

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pac... Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) attempts to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game ... Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) attempts to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) attempts to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Norvel Pelle (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) attempts to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Norvel Pelle (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) en route to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) en route to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan.... Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 125-113 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Lance Stephenson contributed 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench for the Pacers. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Justin Holiday 15 for Indiana.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Jordan Clarkson 18 for the Jazz.

The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz. Indiana shot 56% in the first half to take a 61-52 advantage at halftime. Utah used a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 70-69 midway through the third quarter. Indiana held on for a 90-86 lead after three quarters.

Holding a 101-97 edge, Holiday began an 8-0 run with consecutive 3-pointers. Indiana was able to maintain its lead.

The Pacers shot 55% while the Jazz made just under 48% from the field.

This was the second night of a back-to-back for Utah, which lost at Toronto Friday night.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols after testing positive on Wednesday. Hassan Whiteside started in his Gobert’s spot. … Elijah Hughes was sidelined by a non-COVID-19 illness.

Pacers: Indiana was without Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze, Justin Anderson, Isaiah Jackson and Torrey Craig for health and safety protocols. Malcolm Brogdon has cleared protocols but it still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Detroit on Monday, ending a string of five consecutive road games.

Pacers: At Boston on Monday, the first of back-to-back games with Celtics. Indiana hosts Boston on Wednesday.