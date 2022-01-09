Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amey scores 32 as San Jose State romps past Bethesda 118-43

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 10:44
Amey scores 32 as San Jose State romps past Bethesda 118-43

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Myron Amey Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 32 points and San Jose State romped past Bethesda 118-43 on Saturday night.

Tibet Gorener scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-5). Trey Smith added 15 points, while Shon Robinson scored 12. Amey came into the game with a scoring average of 2.0.

San Jose State, which led 61-20 at halftime, posted season highs with 20 3-pointers and 33 assists.

Isaiah Burton had 11 points for the Flames. Mark Carter added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"