Mayo carries South Dakota St. past South Dakota 84-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 10:16
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had a season-high 21 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat South Dakota 84-65 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for South Dakota State (13-4, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Luke Appel added 13 points. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

Mason Archambault had 16 points for the Coyotes (7-7, 0-3). Hunter Goodrick added 15 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 10 points.

Updated : 2022-01-09 11:30 GMT+08:00

