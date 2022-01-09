Alexa
Washington State gets first win at Utah since 1946, 77-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 09:36
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyrell Roberts knocked down five 3-pointers and Washington State picked up its first win at Utah since 1946, taking a 77-61 win in a Pac-12 battle Saturday.

The Cougars earned just their second win at Utah all-time and snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Utes.

Roberts hit a trey with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half to give the Cougars the lead for good, 19-18. Mouhamed Gueye dunked twice and and scored eight points and Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski each hit from distance to close out the half and WSU took a 40-30 lead into intermission.

Roberts and Jakimovski hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Washington State lead to 16 points, 66-50, with less than six minutes to play, but Both Gach answered with a pair of free throws, a 3 and a layup and Dusan Mahorcic added two free throws to get the Utes within single digits, 68-59. Their final points came on Marco Anthony's layup with 1:39 left.

Roberts was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and led WSU with 17 points. Flowers added 12 points and six assists and Noah Williams and Gueye each added 11 points and Jakimovski, who hit 3 of 5 from distance, added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Washington State (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) hit 12 of 30 3-point attempts and held a 39-33 advantage on the boards, pulling down a dozen offensive caroms.

Gach scored 15 points off the bench to lead Utah (8-8, 1-5). Anthony and David Jenkins, Jr. each contributed 10 points.

Washington State hosts Stanford Thursday afternoon. Utah will look to snap its four-game losing streak at Arizona State Thursday night.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

