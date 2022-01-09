Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Odigie scores 11 to lift Troy past Appalachian St. 68-53

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 08:38
Odigie scores 11 to lift Troy past Appalachian St. 68-53

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Efe Odigie had 11 points as Troy topped Appalachian State 68-53 on Saturday.

Khalyl Waters had 10 points for Troy (12-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Stampley added 12 rebounds.

Adrian Delph had 16 points for the Mountaineers (8-9, 2-2). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. James Lewis Jr. had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"