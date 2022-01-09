Alexa
Saddler lifts Southern past Florida A&M 80-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 08:04
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 14 points to lead five Southern players in double figures as the Jaguars topped Florida A&M 80-66 on Saturday.

Brion Whitley and Isaiah Rollins added 12 points apiece for the Jaguars (8-7, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons and J'Quan Ewing chipped in 10 points each.

MJ Randolph had 30 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (2-11, 0-2), who have now lost seven games in a row. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Bryce Moragne added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keith Littles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:32 GMT+08:00

