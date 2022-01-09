Alexa
Aimaq scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Dixie State 79-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 08:05
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 17 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Dixie State 79-71 on Saturday.

Connor Harding had 14 points for Utah Valley (11-4, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield added 13 points and six assists. Tim Fuller had 12 points.

Frank Staine had 15 points and five steals for the Trailblazers (7-9, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Isaiah Pope added 13 points. Jacob Nicolds had 12 points.

Hunter Schofield, the Trailblazers' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:32 GMT+08:00

