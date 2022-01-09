Alexa
Fitzgerald Jr. leads Tennessee State over SE Missouri 95-84

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:56
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Tennessee State topped Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Saturday.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 18 points for Tennessee State (6-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added 16 points and three blocks. Kassim Nicholson had 15 points.

Phillip Russell had 22 points for the Redhawks (6-11, 1-3). Nana Akenten added 16 points. DQ Nicholas had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:32 GMT+08:00

"