Mount St. Mary's beats St. Francis (N.Y.) 69-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 08:14
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Reaves had 19 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary's to a 69-61 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for Mount St. Mary's (5-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Nana Opoku added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (4-11, 1-3). Patrick Emilien added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Cubbage had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"