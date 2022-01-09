Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moton lifts Grambling over Bethune-Cookman 68-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 08:07
Moton lifts Grambling over Bethune-Cookman 68-66

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tra'Michael Moton sank a jumper with 1 second remaining in the game on his way to a career-high 24 points to lift Grambling to a 68-66 victory over Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Cameron Christon had 10 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1), who snapped a six-game losing streak. A'mari McCray and Terrion Randolph both grabbed added eight rebounds.

Joe French scored a career-high 31 points for the Wildcats (3-11, 1-1). Dylan Robertson added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Kevin Davis had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Marcus Garrett, the Wildcats' second leading scorer entering the contest at 9.0 points per game, was held to three points on 1-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"