Coleman scores 19, NJIT beats Binghamton 67-56

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Coleman scored 19 points as NJIT got past Binghamton 67-56 on Saturday.

James Lee posted 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (8-5, 3-0 America East Conference). Dylan O'Hearn added 13 points. Antwuan Butler had 10 rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 11 points for the Bearcats (5-7, 2-1). Christian Hinckson added eight rebounds.

