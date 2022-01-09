Alexa
Mack scores 22 to carry Wofford over E. Tennessee St. 68-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:54
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 22 points as Wofford got past East Tennessee State 68-57 on Saturday.

Mack hit 10 of 13 shots. Max Klesmit had 12 points for Wofford (9-6, 1-2 Southern Conference). Isaiah Bigelow added 12 points and nine rebounds. Morgan Safford had seven rebounds.

David Sloan tied a career high with 24 points for the Buccaneers (9-7, 1-2). Ledarrius Brewer added 18 points. Jordan King had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

