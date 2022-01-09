Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hunt, Porter lead Denver romp past North Dakota 93-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:47
Hunt, Porter lead Denver romp past North Dakota 93-74

DENVER (AP) — KJ Hunt and Coban Porter scored 20 points apiece as Denver beat North Dakota 93-74 on Saturday.

Jordan Johnson had 15 points, eight assists and five steals for Denver (6-11, 2-2 Summit League). Touko Tainamo added 11 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Denver, which also registered a season-high 21 assists.

Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 11 points. Mitchell Sueker had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"