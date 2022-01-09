Alexa
South Carolina Upstate tops Presbyterian 82-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:54
South Carolina Upstate tops Presbyterian 82-72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had a season-high 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 82-72 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 16 points for South Carolina Upstate (4-10, 1-1 Big South Conference). Dalvin White added 16 points and nine assists. Quentin Hodge had 11 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 24 points and six assists for the Blue Hose (8-9, 0-2). Owen McCormack and Brandon Younger added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 09:30 GMT+08:00

