Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86

By AVERY OSEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:01
Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86 Saturday for its first win in three weeks.

The Tigers (7-7, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn't played since Dec. 29.

Jarron Coleman scored 18 points and Dajuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each had 15 for the Tigers. Brown, a junior, had his seventh career double-double.

The Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-2) got within four points with 12 seconds left, but the Tigers held off Alabama despite only making one basket in the final five minutes.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 19 points, Jaden Shackelford added 17, JD Davison scored 13 and Keon Ellis had 12.

The Tigers had a huge second half scoring 52 points and shooting 50% from the field.

Missouri led by as many as 18 and beat Alabama at home for the third consecutive season. It was their first win against a ranked opponent since topping the Crimson Tide.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: They played well in the first half, but struggled to score to start the second half. It’s their fourth loss to an unranked team already this season.

Missouri: For not playing in nearly two weeks, the Tigers appeared to have no rust at all.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Auburn on Tuesday night.

Missouri: goes to Arkansas on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-09 08:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"