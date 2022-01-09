Alexa
Smith scores 27 to lift Chattanooga past The Citadel 85-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:24
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 27 points as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 85-67 on Saturday.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (13-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Silvio De Sousa added 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. A.J. Caldwell had 11 points.

Stephen Clark scored a career-high 22 points plus five assists and four blocks for the Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Jason Roche added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 08:29 GMT+08:00

