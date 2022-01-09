Alexa
Georgia Southern defeats Texas-Arlington 74-73 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:06
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Tre Cobbs scored six of his 10 points in the extra period, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. The Mavericks missed the final two shots to end the game.

Javon Levi's 3-pointer for Texas-Arlington at the end of regulation forced overtime tied at 75.

Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Andrei Savrasov had 13 points.

David Azore tied a career high with 33 points and had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nicolas Elame added 13 points. Patrick Mwamba had eight rebounds. Levi had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

