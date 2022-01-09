Alexa
Brown carries Murray St. past SIU-Edwardsville 74-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 07:22
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 18 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-69 on Saturday.

KJ Williams added 15 points for the Racers. Justice Hill chipped in 12, DJ Burns scored 10 and Carter Collins had 10. Williams also had 15 rebounds, while Burns posted eight rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville scored 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Ray'Sean Taylor had 24 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (6-8, 0-1). Shamar Wright added 13 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 12 points.

