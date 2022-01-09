Alexa
Tsohonis scores 17 to lead VCU over La Salle 85-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 06:27
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to score 17 points, making five of six 3-pointers, to lift VCU to an 85-66 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and five assists for VCU (9-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hason Ward added 13 points. Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

VCU posted a season-high 22 assists.

Clifton Moore had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Explorers (5-7, 0-2). Khalil Brantley added 18 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 08:28 GMT+08:00

