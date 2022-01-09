Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marshall lifts Samford over W. Carolina 85-60

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 06:42
Marshall lifts Samford over W. Carolina 85-60

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Samford to an 85-60 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 18 points for Samford (11-4, 1-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover added 16 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Samford scored 51 points in the first half, a season high for the home team, while the 25 points in the second half for Western Carolina were the fewest of the season for the road team.

Nick Robinson had 15 points for the Catamounts (7-8, 1-1). Joe Petrakis added 11 points. Vonterius Woolbright had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"