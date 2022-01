Edmonton Oilers' Brendan Perlini (42) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammate Kyle Turris (8)during the first period of an N... Edmonton Oilers' Brendan Perlini (42) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammate Kyle Turris (8)during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.

Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.