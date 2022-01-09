Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 80-79

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 06:16
St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 80-79

KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 31 points and Simeon Kirkland sank two free throws with a minute left for the game's final points as New Orleans beat Northwestern State 80-79 on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off tournament.

St. Hilaire shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added five steals.

Troy Green had 14 points for New Orleans (6-8). Tyson Jackson added 10 points. D'Ante Bell had seven rebounds.

Kendal Coleman had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Demons (4-13). Carvell Teasett added 19 points. Larry Owens had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 08:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"