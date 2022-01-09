St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 80-79

KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 31 points and Simeon Kirkland sank two free throws with a minute left for the game's final points as New Orleans beat Northwestern State 80-79 on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off tournament.

St. Hilaire shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added five steals.

Troy Green had 14 points for New Orleans (6-8). Tyson Jackson added 10 points. D'Ante Bell had seven rebounds.

Kendal Coleman had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Demons (4-13). Carvell Teasett added 19 points. Larry Owens had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

___

