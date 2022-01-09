Bangladesh wins toss and bowling vs NZ in 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand on Sunday in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval.

Using the same formula of fielding first, ninth-ranked Bangladesh shocked the cricket world when it beat world test champion New Zealand by eight wickets this week, ending New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in test matches at home.

It faces New Zealand’s formidable home advantage at Hagley, where it has won six of its last eight tests.

Bangladesh made two changes, both forced by injury. Batsman Mohammad Naim became Bangladesh’s 100th test player when he was handed a debut in place of Mahmudul Hasan Joy who has a hand injury. Wicketkeeper-batsman Najmul Hasan took over from Bangladesh’s most experienced player, Mushfiqur Rahim, who has a groin strain.

New Zealand made one anticipated change, choosing medium-pace allrounder Daryl Mitchell in place of spin bowling allrounder Rachin Ravindra. Hagley Oval traditionally suits faster bowlers.

Captain Tom Latham said he expects pace and bounce and some sideways movement early on before the pitch becomes good for batting. He said New Zealand’s objective had to be to survive the first hour against Bangladesh’s seam attack which was outstanding in the first test.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Najmul Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

___

