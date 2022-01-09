Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Betson's jumper lifts Chicago St. over California Baptist

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 06:03
Betson's jumper lifts Chicago St. over California Baptist

CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett had 11 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Betson made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds remaining, and Chicago State edged California Baptist 58-56 on Saturday.

Cal Baptist trailed 56-51 in the final minute before Ty Rowell hit a 3-pointer and a layup to tie the game with 15 seconds to go. Chicago State then got the ball to Betson who beat the clock with the winning jumper.

Ali Abdou Dibba had 11 points for Chicago State (5-12, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Betson andDominique Al exander had 10 points each.

Daniel Akin had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lancers (10-4, 0-1). Rowell added 13 points and six assists. Tre Armstrong had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"