Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dunn leads Temple past East Carolina 78-75 at buzzer

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 05:40
Dunn leads Temple past East Carolina 78-75 at buzzer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Temple to a 78-75 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Damian Dunn had a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls.

Dunn hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Nick Jourdain had 16 points for Temple (9-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points, six assists and three blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Alanzo Frink had 15 points for the Pirates (10-4, 1-1). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Vance Jackson had 12 points.

Tristen Newton, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Pirates, had only 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"