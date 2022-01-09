Alexa
Selden scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb over Hampton 78-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 05:39
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb topped Hampton 78-69 on Saturday.

Selden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Lance Terry had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. D'Maurian Williams added 11 points. Kareem Reid had nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 27 points for the Pirates (4-8, 0-1). Najee Garvin added 20 points and five assists. DeAngelo Epps had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 07:58 GMT+08:00

"