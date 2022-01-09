Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 05:38
Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.

Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 07:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"