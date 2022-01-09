Alexa
Boone, Oklahoma St break loose, beat No. 14 Texas 64-51

By JOHN TRANCHINA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/09 05:38
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past No. 14 Texas 64-51 Saturday.

Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Big 12), who had lost two in a row and four of five.

Boone scored 11 points in the first half, then connected on two crucial 3-pointers in the final 2:40, including a shot with 1:26 remaining to give the Cowboys their biggest lead of the game to that point, 62-51. He also had six rebounds.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas (12-3, 2-1), which had won six in a row and 11 of its previous 12.

Allen’s basket with 4:05 remaining pulled the Longhorns within 51-49, but Oklahoma State closed on a 13-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: For the second straight game, the Longhorns trailed at halftime (after facing a deficit at the break just once in their first 13 contests), but this time, their second half comeback attempt fell short. Texas never once held the lead. Only once did they even get to within one point, when Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 8:50 left in the first half pulled them within 13-12.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys led for the entire first half, jumping out to early leads of 6-0, 11-5 and then pushing their advantage to 26-17 when Boone connected on his third 3-pointer in a three-minute span with 5:33 left in the opening half. But Texas closed the half by outscoring Oklahoma State 11-4 to pull to within 30-28 at halftime. The Cowboys got just 13 points combined from their five starters in the first half and were outrebounded 17-12. They did much better in both categories in the second half with 25 points and beating the Longhorns 24-16 on the boards.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns return home to play Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-09 07:57 GMT+08:00

"