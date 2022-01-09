Alexa
Johnson III leads Duquesne over UMass 78-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 05:20
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 27 points, tying his season high, as Duquesne edged past UMass 78-74 on Saturday. Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 10 points and five steals for Duquesne (6-7, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Leon Ayers III added seven rebounds.

C.J. Kelly had 19 points for the Minutemen (7-7, 0-2). Rich Kelly added 16 points. Noah Fernandes had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

