Reid leads Merrimack past Central Connecticut 66-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 04:28
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tied his season high with 20 points as Merrimack topped Central Connecticut 66-57 on Saturday.

Mikey Watkins had 17 points and six rebounds for Merrimack (8-8, 3-0 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Minor added 8 points and eight blocks.

Ian Krishnan had 18 points for the Blue Devils (4-12, 1-2). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points and six rebounds. Andre Snoddy had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 06:29 GMT+08:00

