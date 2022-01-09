Alexa
Langley scores 18 to carry UNC Greensboro over VMI 72-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 04:41
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI 72-56 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1). De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bas Leyte scored 11.

Jake Stephens had 22 points and three assists for the Keydets (9-7, 2-2). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-09 06:28 GMT+08:00

