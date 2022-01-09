Broncos without starting cornerbacks against Mahomes, Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL footb... Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby on Saturday for their regular-season finale against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Surtain is out with a calf injury and Darby has a shoulder ailment. It’s not an ideal situation going against Mahomes, who has thrown 35 touchdown passes this season, and offensive weapons such as receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie was a late scratch due to a concussion. Cam Fleming is slated to start in his place.

The Chiefs will be without tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and right tackle Lucas Niang (knee). The Chiefs' inactives include quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Broncos’ inactives were receiver/returner Diontae Spencer, linebackers Kenny Young and Andre Mintze and defensive linemen Justin Hamilton and McTelvin Agim.

