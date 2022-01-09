Barça held at Granada 1-1, Alves assists in first Liga game

Barcelona's L. De Jong fights for the ball against Granada's Torrente during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Barcelona at Los Car... Barcelona's L. De Jong fights for the ball against Granada's Torrente during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Barcelona at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 on Saturday after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first Spanish league match since returning to the club.

The 38-year-old Alves curled in a long ball for Luuk de Jong to steer home with a header in the 57th minute.

But Granada poured forward after teenager Gavi Páez got his second booking with 10 minutes left. Antonio Puertas scored the 89th-minute equalizer with Barcelona hemmed in in its box.

Alves, who helped Barcelona win 23 titles from 2008-16, started his second stint on Wednesday as third-tier side Linares was beaten 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

De Jong’s goal was the second in as many league games for the Dutch striker who has been linked to a possible transfer this month following his lack of playing time since joining Barcelona at the start of the season. Last weekend, his header at Mallorca earned a 1-0 win.

Barcelona was left in sixth place after missing the chance to climb into third and the Champions League spots.

