German Summaries

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 01:07
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga RB Leipzig 4, Mainz 1

RB Leipzig: Andre Silva (21, 60), Dominik Szoboszlai (47), Christopher Nkunku (58).

Mainz: Lee Jae Sung (57).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leverkusen 2, Union Berlin 2

Leverkusen: Patrik Schick (38), Jonathan Tah (84).

Union Berlin: Grischa Promel (45, 50).

Halftime: 1-1.

Freiburg 2, Arminia Bielefeld 2

Freiburg: Janik Haberer (6), Woo-yeong Jeong (46).

Arminia Bielefeld: Masaya Okugawa (60), Bryan Lasme (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hoffenheim 3, Augsburg 1

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (38, 44), David Raum (90).

Augsburg: Michael Gregoritsch (5).

Halftime: 2-1.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 0, Stuttgart 0

Halftime: 0-0.

