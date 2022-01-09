German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
RB Leipzig: Andre Silva (21, 60), Dominik Szoboszlai (47), Christopher Nkunku (58).
Mainz: Lee Jae Sung (57).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leverkusen: Patrik Schick (38), Jonathan Tah (84).
Union Berlin: Grischa Promel (45, 50).
Halftime: 1-1.
Freiburg: Janik Haberer (6), Woo-yeong Jeong (46).
Arminia Bielefeld: Masaya Okugawa (60), Bryan Lasme (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (38, 44), David Raum (90).
Augsburg: Michael Gregoritsch (5).
Halftime: 2-1.
Halftime: 0-0.