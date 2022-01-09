Leipzig wins; Freiburg, Leverkusen drop points in Bundesliga

Hoffenheim's goal scorer Ihlas Bebou celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg in Sinshe... Hoffenheim's goal scorer Ihlas Bebou celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Leipzig's players cheer after Dominik Szoboszlai (center) scored his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FSV ... Leipzig's players cheer after Dominik Szoboszlai (center) scored his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Mainz coach Bo Svensson reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Ja... Mainz coach Bo Svensson reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FSV Mainz 05 in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Bielefeld's Joakim Nilsson (l) in action against Freiburg's Roland Sallai during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Arminia Bielefeld... Bielefeld's Joakim Nilsson (l) in action against Freiburg's Roland Sallai during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Arminia Bielefeld in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

Hoffenheim's David Raum shoots past Augsburg goalkeeper Rafael Gikiewicz to make it 3:1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim... Hoffenheim's David Raum shoots past Augsburg goalkeeper Rafael Gikiewicz to make it 3:1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, ... Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig overcame a host of coronavirus infections to beat 10-man Mainz 4-1, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen dropped points after leading in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Patrik Schick’s 17th goal of the season wasn’t enough for Leverkusen, which was fortunate to emerge with a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin as the visitor twice hit the post late on.

Freiburg, which spent the league’s winter break in third place, drew against relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 despite scoring first through Janik Haberer and Jeong Woo-yeong.

American forward Ricardo Pepi made his debut as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim.

Also, Stuttgart drew at last-placed Greuther Fürth 0-0.

Borussia Dortmund hoped to cut Bayern Munich’s lead to six points with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the late game.

In Leverkusen, Schick rewarded the home team’s early dominance against Union with the opener in the 39th, slotting the ball in from a narrow angle after Andreas Luthe saved Moussa Diaby’s initial effort. It was Schick’s ninth in Leverkusen’s last five Bundesliga games.

However, the visitors equalized from their period of pressure before the break. Lukáš Hrádecký pulled off two fine saves in quick succession to deny Christoph Trimmel, then Kevin Behrens, but was powerless to stop Grischa Prömel scoring at the third attempt.

Union coach Urs Fischer made two changes at the break. Prömel scored again in the 49th, and Luthe thrice denied Leverkusen a response.

Union’s Max Kruse struck the top corner of the post in the 78th, then Jonathan Tah finally equalized in the 84th with a header to Karim Bellarabi’s cross.

Union came closer to a late winner, with Andreas Voglsammer hitting the post, then missing another chance in injury time, before Bastian Oczipka struck the post again.

Bayern resumed the league with a 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.

