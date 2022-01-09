Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Serie A to limit stadium attendance to 5,000 for 2 rounds

By Associated Press
2022/01/09 00:45
Inter Milan players warm up at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled...
Atalanta's players warm up in the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, where an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Torino was suspended b...
Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi leave the pitch to return to Milan at the end of team's training at the Renato Dall'A...

Inter Milan players warm up at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled...

Atalanta's players warm up in the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, where an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Torino was suspended b...

Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi leave the pitch to return to Milan at the end of team's training at the Renato Dall'A...

MILAN (AP) — Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously on Saturday to reduce stadium attendance to a maximum of 5,000 spectators for two rounds amid rising coronavirus cases.

That’s lower than the current 50% permitted by the Italian government.

The two rounds with the auto-imposed limit are scheduled for Jan. 15-17 and Jan. 21-23.

A full slate of 10 games scheduled for Sunday can still have stadiums filled up to 50%, as can the Italian Super Cup scheduled for Milan’s San Siro stadium on Wednesday featuring Inter Milan against Juventus.

Four matches were not played in the previous round after local health authorities barred Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese from playing.

Torino's game against Fiorentina scheduled for Sunday will likely be postponed to Monday.

Nearly 100 positives cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Serie A players and team staff.

Spectators must wear FFP2 masks inside stadiums.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-09 02:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"