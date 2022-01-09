Serie A to limit stadium attendance to 5,000 for 2 rounds

Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi leave the pitch to return to Milan at the end of team's training at the Renato Dall'A... Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi leave the pitch to return to Milan at the end of team's training at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won’t be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases. The matches affected so far are: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Atalanta vs. Torino, Fiorentina vs. Udinese and Salernitana vs. Venezia. The quarantine orders came from authorities in Bologna, Turin, Udine and Salerno. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Atalanta's players warm up in the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, where an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Torino was suspended b... Atalanta's players warm up in the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, where an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Torino was suspended because of COVID-19. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won’t be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases. The matches affected so far are: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Atalanta vs. Torino, Fiorentina vs. Udinese and Salernitana vs. Venezia. The quarantine orders came from authorities in Bologna, Turin, Udine and Salerno.(Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Inter Milan players warm up at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled... Inter Milan players warm up at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won’t be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases. The matches affected so far are: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Atalanta vs. Torino, Fiorentina vs. Udinese and Salernitana vs. Venezia. The quarantine orders came from authorities in Bologna, Turin, Udine and Salerno. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously on Saturday to reduce stadium attendance to a maximum of 5,000 spectators for two rounds amid rising coronavirus cases.

That’s lower than the current 50% permitted by the Italian government.

The two rounds with the auto-imposed limit are scheduled for Jan. 15-17 and Jan. 21-23.

A full slate of 10 games scheduled for Sunday can still have stadiums filled up to 50%, as can the Italian Super Cup scheduled for Milan’s San Siro stadium on Wednesday featuring Inter Milan against Juventus.

Four matches were not played in the previous round after local health authorities barred Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese from playing.

Torino's game against Fiorentina scheduled for Sunday will likely be postponed to Monday.

Nearly 100 positives cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Serie A players and team staff.

Spectators must wear FFP2 masks inside stadiums.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports